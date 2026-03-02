Eight-year Moziversary

Mar 02, 2026

In March 2018 I started a job as a Telemetry engineer at Mozilla. Eight years later I'm still here on my Moziversary, as I was in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In the past year we had 1 CEO change, 14 reorgs, 12 Firefox releases and 31 Glean releases .

My team is still part of the Infrastructure Org, now under a bigger organization called Core Services. Other Data Engineers however have been moved over to the neighboring Data org. I was told nothing else changes and priorities stay the same. My goals individual expectations will be adjusted accordingly. I haven't seen my team in person since Dublin, due to policy changes around work travel in and out of the US.

Despite all the company changes, the work I'm directly involved in did remain largely the same. I'm still focused on Glean, as expected. We (and by that I mean mostly chutten) moved legacy telemetry to Glean fully (we are Glean now). In the last half of 2025 I finally found dedicated time for performance work. We now have the first benchmarks on Glean and I was able to close out some performance gaps previously identified. More work remains. Early this year then I was able to revive my prototype for moving Glean to a new storage backend based on SQLite and early benchmarks are very promising. This year I will focus on finalizing that work, deploying a new Glean version with a more reliable (and faster!) client-side storage, accompanied by benchmarks we can run and rely on. Along with that I can do some refactoring and cleanups that will make our codebase easier to work with. Other work includes a better integration with other Rust components that want to use Glean directly.

The rest of Mozilla is still working on many big and small things. Leadership is still chasing the AI hype, with questionable outcomes . I don't know where that will take the company and I disagree with some of the approaches. So far I've been spared from the worst and no one is forcing AI tools on me just yet.

Thank you

Eight years in the same job is a long time. I get to make decisions. I have to live with them. I have to live with decisions of others and maintain them. None of that however would be possible without a team, which makes it a joy to work alongside. So a big thank you to my team members Chris, Travis, Charlie and Abhishek for being the Data Collection Tools team. And also a thank you to Alessio, our team manager. There's many others across Mozilla I get to work with and chat with. Thank you!

